Priyanka Chopra revisits her Miss World win as she shares the crowning moment in a post; Here’s what she wrote

Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her Miss World win 20 years ago. She reshared a fan post and cherished the old memories.

This day in the year 2000 will always remain very special for actress Jonas as she won the title of Miss World. The diva started off her acting journey after her big Miss World win at the age of 18. For the unversed, the actress was pitted against 95 beauty queens and was among the top three to make it to global competition. She made the entire nation proud by winning the prestigious title. And, post this, the Quantico star has been unstoppable and is still the reigning queen of the film industry. After showing her acting prowess in the Hindi film industry, Priyanka took Hollywood by storm.

Today, as Priyanka completes 20 years as Miss World 2000, the stunning actress takes a walk down the memory lane and cherishes the crowning moment. Taking to her Instagram stories, she re shared a fan post, writing, “20 years ago, today... this happened. #MissWorld2000.” Interestingly, #20yearsofpriyankachopra has been trending on the photo-sharing app with her loyal fans celebrating the milestone. In the video shared by her fan club page, shows the actress beaming with joy after she is announced as the winner.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post below:

On a related note, during the final round of Miss World 2000, Priyanka was asked, Who do you think is the most successful woman living today and why? To which she replied, “There are a lot of people I admire, but one of the most admirable people is Mother Teresa, who has been so compassionate, considerate and kind.” To note, the Sky Is Pink star became the fifth Indian to be crowned as Miss World at the beauty pageant.

