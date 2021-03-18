Priyanka Chopra rubs her puppy Diana’s belly capturing the perfect pawdorable moment; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra shares a video spending quality time with her puppy Diana. Take a look at the adorable video.

who recently made headlines for being the first Indian to announce the Oscar nominees also got her very first nomination in the 2021 Academy Awards. The star has been super busy with her work but surely makes time for the special ones’ in her life. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share the most adorable video of her spending quality time with puppy Diana. Priyanka is a proud mother of 3 dogs, Diana, Gino, and Panda, and regularly posts pictures of them on Diana’s own Insta handle which she runs.

In the unfiltered video, Priyanka can be seen donning all casuals and has zero makeup on. Holding Diana in her arms as she scratches the pup's belly slowly and asks her, “Yeah.. Life’s good?” Priyanka also tagged the pup’s Insta account and added a heart emoji next to it. Taking time off her busy schedule, Priyanka decided to hang out with her dogs. Fans of the actress love seeing her and hubby Nick Jonas mingle with their pets and drown them in a puddle of affection.

Take a look at her video:

Meanwhile, Priyanka got her first Oscar nomination for The White Tiger under the category of Best Screenplay. The actress got to announce her very own nomination, which is indeed a moment of pride. The star is currently promoting her NY Times bestseller memoir 'Untitled' which has been garnering amazing reviews from people around the world who look up to the star and all her incredible achievements.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

