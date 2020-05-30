Priyanka Chopra’s ‘adventure’ amid lockdown is a gorgeous selfie with a pop of cherry lip, sunshine & earrings

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie while she dolled up at home. The gorgeous star shared her take on feeling ‘adventurous’ amid the lockdown.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, the entire world is trying their best to stay at home and only head out for important work. Actress too is spending time at home with hubby Nick Jonas and often, she shares updates on social media that light up the internet. Once again, on Saturday, Priyanka dropped a stunning click that left netizens in awe of her beauty. A day back, the gorgeous star shared a photo of herself dressed up in formals at the top and home Pajamas at the bottom for her Zoom meeting.

Now, on Saturday morning, Priyanka dropped a stunning sun-kissed selfie for which the global star dolled up a bit more than usual. Over the past few weeks, the photos Priyanka shared on social media gave fans a glimpse of her de-glam side. However, in her own words, Priyanka admitted that she was feeling ‘adventurous’ while staying at home amid the lockdown and hence, she dolled up for her selfie. In the photo, Priyanka is seen looking gorgeous with a cherry lipstick, a white shirt and a pair of earrings.

She shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “A cherry lip and sunshine.. ...maybe even a earring.. I’m feeling adventurous.” Soon comments started pouring in for Priyanka’s look and fans loved every bit of it. Designer Masaba Gupta too left a sweet compliment for Priyanka on her photo.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s selfie:

Last evening, Priyanka shared a message on social media and raised her voice against the police violence that was committed against George Floyd in the US. Priyanka has always stood up and raised her voice on issues that matter and once again, she did the same in this case. Meanwhile, Priyanka has been urging people to stay at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic and has been doing her bit to help those whose lives have been affected by Coronavirus.

