Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera reveals her unseen acting journey: I have not got any work because of Priyanka

In a recent chat with Zoom, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra opened up on not getting producers courtesy of Priyanka but bagging roles only through auditions.

was a simple girl with an army background from Bareilly but today she is a global icon, a superstar, and an Oscar-nominated producer. Her journey has spiraled through two decades of relentless filmmaking, pushing boundaries, and exploring markets. But the fruits of the labor are only bored by the labor. Audiences are fond of Priyanka but her shadow does not provide the same coolness to other members of her family. Parineeti is still making her mark in Bollywood but before her, came cousin Meera Chopra.

Meera Chopra has been acting in films for over a decade and a half now. She started with a Tamil film in 2005 called Anbe Aaruyire and has been working in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada since. Her first Hindi film was Gang of Ghosts in 2014. Meera in a recent interview with Zoom opened up on the backend of her acting journey. She said, “I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister,". She mentioned that people did take her seriously because she comes from a family that knows cinema.

She further mentioned that being related to Priyanka did not give her any boost in the career but it benefitted her in a way that people took her seriously. Meera’s second Hindi film was 1920 London which faired well on the box office. She further explained that she is happy that she did not have to get compared to Priyanka because that could weigh heavy. Meera’s latest Hindi film was Section 375 in 2019.

Credits :Zoom

