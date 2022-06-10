Priyanka Chopra’s fiery throwback PIC in a bikini leaves ‘buddy’ Ranveer Singh in awe; See Inside

Priyanka Chopra always has her A-game on when it comes to social media. The desi girl has established herself as a global icon and a cross-continental diva. Apart from impressing the audience and critics with her memorable performances in several films like Barfi, Fashion, Saat Khoon Maaf, The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom and more, PeeCee also ensures to keep her fans entertained with her posts on her social media space. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Priyanka left the internet drooling with her fiery throwback photo in a bikini. Among others, Ranveer Singh has left an epic reaction to the post. Have you seen it yet?

A few hours back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram space and posted an unseen photo circa 2000 when she was only 18 years old! Yes, you read that right. In the picture that was taken on a beach in Maldives, one can see a young Priyanka look gorgeous as she donned a brown bikini as her skin dazzled under the sunlight. She also had a sheer cover up tied around her waist. The actress stood below a palm tree, with her thick tresses left open, as she adorned subtle make up with a black bindi and nude lips. She accessorized the look with black bangles in both hands. She stuck a pose as she looked intensely at the camera.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned the post, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder” (laughing emoji) camera emoji: Patrick Durand.”

As soon as she shared the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments. Among others, Priyanka’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor Ranveer Singh also could not help but leave a comment under PeeCee’s post as he wrote, “Bruhhh (laughing emoji)” To this Priyanka replied, “@ranveersingh budddyyyy (face palm emoji)”.

