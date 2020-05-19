Priyanka Chopra’s hairdo in a BTS video prompts fans to compare it to Sanju’s pencil from Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Priyanka Chopra shared a behind-the-scenes video of preparing for a shoot. In the video, Priyanka is seen dancing her heart out. However, her hair style prompted Twitterati to compare it with Sanju’s magical pencil from Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Among the most popular stars in the world, has managed to leave an imprint on the hearts of the people across the globe. With her stellar performances in Quantico overseas, the diva has managed to impress the global audience. At home, Priyanka enjoys a wide fan base who wish to see her more in Bollywood films. However, amid the lockdown, PeeCee keeps treating fans with throwback photos and videos. Recently, Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes video from her magazine photoshoot.

But, it looks like fans were left confused about her hairstyle. In the throwback video from one of her magazine shoots, Priyanka is seen all dressed up and styled for work. But, she is seen dancing her heart out in the behind-the-scenes video. However, many fans took to the comments section of the video and compared Priyanka’s hairstyle with Sanju’s magical pencil from the Indian television show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Yes, many commented on the video and mentioned that her hairstyle reminded them of Sanju’s magical pencil.

A user wrote, “Similar to shaka laka boom boom pencil,” as he shared a photo of the pencil as proof. Another user commented. “Katai Shaka Laka Boom Boom ki Pencil lag rhi ho…” A user asked, “bro ye shakalaka boom boom ki pencil lag rahi hai.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s video and fans comparing her hairdo with Sanju’s magic pencil:

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been spending her time amid the lockdown at her house in the US with hubby Nick Jonas. Often, Priyanka shares videos and photos from her lockdown shenanigans and fans love it. Recently, Priyanka shared a cute photo of spending time with her niece Sky Krishna and having a little tea party with her at home to keep her entertained. The adorable photo went viral in no time.

