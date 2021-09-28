Priyanka Chopra’s latest candid photo ignites social media; Fans love her ‘desi style of sitting’

On Tuesday, September 28, actor Jonas’ Team shared a candid picture of the star on social media. In the photo, fans can see the Text For You star sitting cross-legged on the seat of the luxurious airplane she boarded to travel. Holding a mobile device in her hand, Priyanka Chopra looks sideways as the camera captures her. Surprisingly, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra turned photographer for her daughter and clicked this candid photo of her.

However, Priyanka’s Indian style of sitting is what stole the entire show. For travelling, the actor can be seen donning a statement oversized blazer paired with brown pants. Minimalistic makeup and accessories and a messy hairdo completed the entire look of the star. As soon as the picture was shared online, fans began hailing her ‘desi style of sitting’. While some called her typical ‘India wale’, another said, “Loved her style of sitting”. The post has also garnered umpteen likes on the photo-sharing application as red heart emoticon continues to flood its comment section.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka also recently featured enjoying a drink in her Citadel co-star Osy Ikhile’s latest Instagram reel. It so happened that the British actor turned 33 yesterday and was seen enjoying his big day with a slew of close friends. In the clip, Priyanka Chopra makes a brief appearance holding what appears to be a glass filled with champagne. While sharing the clip, Osy wrote, “33 TODAY!!! THANK YOU LORD!!!! Very blessed!! Extremely grateful! God is good! Famtree is winning! Life is DOPE!!!”

Click HERE to watch the video

In terms of work, Priyanka was last seen in the drama movie, The White Tiger alongside, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently stationed at London for the shooting of her upcoming project Citadel in collaboration with Richard Madden. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra leaves husband Nick Jonas, Paris Hilton love struck over her 'Earth Dress'