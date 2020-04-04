Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra reveals why her father disapproved her western wear when she was young

Priyanka Chopra recently shared that her late father Dr Ashok Chopra forbade her from wearing western clothes when she returned from the US as a teenager. In a recent chat, Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra explained the intent behind her father’s decision.

Actor Jonas is currently in the US with husband Nick Jonas amidst the lockdown and is away from her mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka’s recent interview with Tatler magazine had the Baywatch diva reveal that her late father Dr Ashok Chopra didn’t want her to wear tight glamorous clothes back in the days when she returned from the US to India as a 16-year-old teenager. However, Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra further explained the intent behind it in an interview.

In a chat with Spotboye, Madhu Chopra shared that when Priyanka’s late dad asked her to not wear tight clothes, they were in Rai Bareilly back then. The Sky Is Pink actor’s mom also mentioned that once she was asked not to wear western clothes, Priyanka immediately changed her dressing style. Her mom even called Priyanka an ‘intelligent girl,’ in the candid chat with the portal. Madhu Chopra shared that Priyanka never hurt her or her late father Dr Ashok Chopra.

Reacting to Priyanka’s comment on her father disapproving of her glamourous clothes, Madhu Chopra said, “It wasn't exactly like that. You see she was 15/16 and had returned from the US. My husband simply didn't approve of the glamorous Western wear that she had started donning. You see, we were in Rai Barelli then. And trust me, ek din bolne ke baad, she came to her Indian wear. She never hurt us. She is a very intelligent girl.”

Meanwhile, back in March, Nick and Priyanka came to India to attend a Holi bash hosted by close friends. Photos of Nick, Priyanka, mom Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth from the Holi party went viral all over the internet. The duo is currently in the US and doing their bit to raise awareness among the people about Coronavirus Pandemic.

