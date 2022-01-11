Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu prepares THIS delicious meal for her daughter; Hint is rice & some chicken

Priyanka Chopra’s fans know that she is very close to her mother Dr Madhu Chopra. Be it attending movie screenings or spending vacations together, the mother and daughter are practically inseparable. Priyanka Chopra’s mom frequently visits her daughter and currently the duo reunited once again in London. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka’s mother gave fans a quick glimpse of their evening.

Dr Madhu Chopra turned chef for her daughter and prepared her favourite meal. Can you guess what it is? In the photo shared by Madhu, the celebrity mother can be seen holding a bowl of chicken as she gears up to cook delicious Biryani for the Matrix starlet. While sharing the photo, Madhu said, “The chef for the evening at Priyanka’s home in London. Making her favourite Biryani.” With spices placed on the table, it seems that Priyanka enjoyed a wholesome Indian meal today.

Take a look at the photo below:

Previously, while accompanying Priyanka during the promotion of her recently released movie Matrix, the actor’s mother shared a stunning picture of the duo and articulated, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavors.”

In terms of work, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Citadel and Text For You. Priyanka Chopra will also share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

