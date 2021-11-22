Priyanka Chopra’s mom REACTS on her divorce rumours from Nick Jonas as actress drops Jonas from her name

Priyanka Chopra gave all her fans a mini heart attack when she dropped Jonas from her name on Instagram. Well, it was not just Jonas but also Chopra that the actress dropped from her name on her social media handle. This came as a shock for her followers and fans and netizens were left confused. Her fans concluded the worse from this sudden movie and speculated the actress’ alleged separation from hubby Nick Jonas. Priyanka has not spoken anything on this matter yet but it looks like this has not gone down too well with her mom, Madhu Chopra.

The news of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ separation spread like wildfire after the actress dropped Jonas and Chopra from her name. It was then that Priyanka’s mother came out and issued a statement to News18.com. She claimed that these rumours are rubbish and asked the netizens to not spread these false claims. Well, reportedly this is not the first time that the news of trouble in Priyanka and Nick’s wedding have surfaced online. We can now only wait for the star couple to open up on the buzz.

Priyanka Chopra had recently moved in with Nick into their first home. In fact, lovely pictures of the two celebrating Diwali in their new home had gone viral on the internet and fans were going gaga over it.

Priyanka and Nick have always managed to give their fans some major couple goals for a long time now. Be it their lovey-dovey posts or their PDA on social media, fans love everything about this couple. Hence, everyone is very heartbroken by this news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next feature in Keanu Reeves starrer 'Matrix: Ressurections' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

