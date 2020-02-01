Priyanka Chopra’s mom SLAMS Wendell Rodricks for his comment on her daughter’s Grammys dress; Calls him ‘fake’

Priyanka Chopra’s Grammys 2020 outfit became a target of trolls including designer Wendell Rodricks. Now, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra has called out the designer for being afraid to admit that he body-shamed her daughter over her outfit.

has been in the news from the past few days over her Grammys 2020 outfit. The gorgeous diva stunned in a white gown with a deep v cut neck that showed off her midriff. While many lauded Priyanka for carrying off a bold outfit like this on the red carpet at Grammys, some even trolled her for it. Designer Wendell Rodricks called her out for the same and made a comment on PeeCee’s dress by sharing a photo of the actress. His comment didn’t go down well with many including Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra.

While Wendell commented on Priyanka’s dress and wrote, “The neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” This did not go down well with fans who called out the designer for the same. He later clarified his comment and mentioned that he was shaming the dress more than body shaming Priyanka. However, now, Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra commented on him deleting his post on Priyanka. She slammed him for failing to admit that he body shamed Priyanka on social media.

Madhu Chopra tweeted, “Wendel Rodricks afraid to admit he was body shaming Priyanka. Such a fake! He covers his legs cos he has varicose veins. Will ge cover his fave with hijab when he wrinkles up????” The Baywatch actress’ mom lashed out on the designer after he tried to clarify his comment with a statement that he wasn’t body shaming PeeCee. Even actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lashed out on Wendell for commenting on Priyanka’s body and dress. Fans have been slamming the designer for his comment and many came out in Priyanka’s support. After fans lashing out, Wendell deleted his post regarding Priyanka.

Wendel Rodricks afraid to admit he was body shaming Priyanka. Such a fake! He covers his legs cos he has varicose veins. Will ge cover his fave with hijab when he wrinkles up???? — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) January 31, 2020

Earlier at an event, Madhu Chopra defended Priyanka against the trolling that took place on social media and slammed all those who commented on her dress. She told ANI, “I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger, that she lives life on her own terms. It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one.” Even agreed to Madhu Chopra’s comment on trolls. Priyanka hasn’t commented on social media trolling yet. However, many have hailed the actress and have come out in her support.

