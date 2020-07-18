  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu and brother Siddharth share sweet messages on her birthday & it's full of love

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 38th birthday today, her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra shared some beautiful posts on social media as they showered love on the diva.
Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu and brother Siddharth share sweet messages on her birthday & it's full of lovePriyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu and brother Siddharth share sweet messages on her birthday & it's full of love
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a happy bird today and she has all the rights to be one. After all, it’s her 38th birthday today. Needless to say, she has been receiving best wishes from all corners of the world. However, birthdays are incomplete without some love from the family, isn’t it? And now Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra had also shared beautiful messages for the Bajirao Mastani actress on social media which speaks volumes about family love.

Madhu shared a stunning picture from Priyanka’s mehendi ceremony wherein she was dressed in a multi-coloured traditional dress. In the caption, she wrote, “Tumhari khilkhilati hasee, thirakte paav, Rangon se sarabor shaksiyat, hamesha salaamat rahe. Happy birthday my baby. God Bless you.”

On the other hand, Siddharth went down the memory lane and gave us a perfect blast from the past as he shared some throwback pictures from their childhood days. Calling Priyanka his sister, friend and guardian, Siddharth mentioned about how she stood by him through thick and thin and how much he has been missing her. “Happy birthday to a sister, a friend, a guardian. Through thick n thin always. Fighting, competing, making up but still always together. Wish you lots of love and a very happy birthday didi. Miss you loads,” he wrote.

Take a look at Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra’s birthday with for Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have wished the Dil Dhadakne Do actress on her special day including Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, etc.

