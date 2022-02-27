Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra opens up on becoming Nani; Talks about baby’s name

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas embraced parenthood last month. The couple welcomed a baby via surrogacy, and took to their respective social media spaces to share the news with their friends, fans, and well-wishers. Naturally, this must be an extremely joyous time for the couple and their near and dear ones. Yesterday, Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra shared her reaction on becoming a grandmother during an interaction with the paparazzi.

Yesterday, on the 26th of February, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra celebrated the 14th anniversary of her cosmetic clinic. During her interaction with the media, she was asked about her reaction to becoming ‘nani’. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Madhu Chopra said that she can’t stop smiling ever since her first grandchild arrived. She said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother)”. She added, “I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy.”

When asked about the baby’s name, she said that it has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now),” she said at the event.

Last month Priyanka and Nick took to their Instagram handles and shared the announcement about their baby. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)”. While they did not reveal much about their baby, reports claim that the power couple has been blessed with a daughter.

