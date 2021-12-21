Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra pens appreciation note for her daughter ahead of Matrix release; PIC

Mothers are angels in our lives who are always there for us no matter what. Be it the tough moments when we need a shoulder to cry on, or the happy moments - she is your biggest cheerleader. No matter how old you grow, your mom is always going to treat you like a kid and if that isn’t the best feeling ever, we don’t know what is. Talking about moms, one such mother-daughter duo is Priyanka Chopra and Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra. Priyanka never shies away from appreciating her mum on her Instagram and this time, her mom Madhu took it to her Insta to let the world know how proud she is of her daughter.

In the pic shared by Priyanka’s mother from The Matrix’s premier, the mommy-daughter duo looked absolutely ravishing. Be it Priyanka’s sexy silver dress with a blast of brown or Madhu’s stylish black jacket, both pulled off the glitter quite well. Priyanka has been quite busy with her upcoming movie, The Matrix Resurrections. In fact, in a post, she also described that the colours of the dress she wore to the premier were inspired by her movie character Sati. Back to Madhu’s post, she penned down a sweet heartfelt message for her daughter. She wrote, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavors. #thematrixmovie #matrix #priyankachopra #drmadhuchopra #bestwishes #congratulations #welldeserved."

Check the post HERE.

The Matrix Resurrections, which is a Lana Wachowski directorial, is set to make its theatrical release on 22 December and stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, and others alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I've been told 'Yeh thodi na kar payegi' but I kept doing my work