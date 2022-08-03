Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals how involved Nick Jonas is as a parent: He gives Malti Marie a bath &..

Global icon Priyanka Chopra needs no formal introduction. She is a former beauty pageant winner, actress, singer, and philanthropist. She made her Bollywood debut in the early 2000s and since then there is no looking back for the star. She has worked in several movies including The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Barfi, Fashion, and others. Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas surprised their fans when they announced that they had become parents to baby daughter Malti Marie in January this year, via surrogacy.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Priyanka’s mother Madhumalti Chopra revealed that she was overwhelmed when she heard that the baby was named after her, and said that it came as a ‘pleasant surprise’. She also hinted that Nick and Priyanka will share a glimpse of their daughter on social media, probably when she turns a year old. Till now, the couple has avoided showing the baby’s face to the public.

Talking about rituals, Priyanka’s mother said, “In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals.” She also talked about the responsibilities that the new parents have undertaken and said, “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.”

Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty. It will mark Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

