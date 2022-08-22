Priyanka Chopra’s photo with Malti gets a sweet reaction from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and others

Priyanka Chopra is currently experiencing one of the best phases in her life. After stepping into motherhood, the actress has been making sure to spend all her free time with her daughter Malti and shares adorable snaps of her daughter without revealing her face. Well, recently, the actress shared a couple of her pictures with her baby girl as she was enjoying playing with her and her friends and fans have showered so much love in the comments section. Many celebrities from Bollywood too took to the comments section and poured love.

Bollywood celebrities showered love on Priyanka Chopra and Maltie

In the first picture, Malti and Priyanka are seen twinning in white while in the second picture, we can see her 8-month-old’s cute little legs on Priyanka’s face. Sharing the adorable post, Priyanka wrote, “Love like no other.” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, ‘PC and her baby ….Biggestt hug.’ Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre and Preity Zinta posted a heart emoji. Parineeti Chopra wrote, ‘I miss herrrrrrr’.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post and reaction:

Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' name is inspired by her mother’s name Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra. Reacting to the same, Madhu said that it came as a pleasant surprise and she got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and she was honoured. Madhu shared that in Hindu traditions, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears and Nick’s dad did those rituals. She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. "I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

