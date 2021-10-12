Priyanka Chopra’s sister Meera Chopra duped by an interior designer, files FIR

Priyanka Chopra’s second cousin, Meera Chopra, who is known for her stint in the horror film 1920 London alongside Sharman Joshi, has now filed an FIR complaint after being reportedly duped by an interior designer. The actress has taken to social media to rally for women’s safety as no action has been taken against the accused in her case.

In the recent past, Meera had an outburst on social media while posing questions on women’s safety in the country. When asked about the same, the actor told Bombay Times, that she had been duped by her interior designer and even after lodging an official complaint no action was taken against the alleged accused. Meera reportedly opined that people who attempt fraud should be answerable to the lawmakers of the society.

“I was duped by my interior designer. I had filed an FIR against him nearly two months ago, yet no action has been taken against him. These people should be answerable to the lawmakers and society. If nobody questions them then it only encourages them to do it over and over again,” she said. It appears that after paying a hefty amount to the designer, Meera left for a 12-day shooting schedule. Upon returning back, she was reportedly unhappy with the designer’s work. She asked the alleged designer to end the contract and return her pending money. However, the designer refused and she then lodged an FIR against him.

The complaint was lodged under Sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC. “I approached the police regarding this and now I have taken to social media. I am not going to stop until some action is taken against him," Meera added.

In the recent past, Meera took to social media to raise the issue while tagging the Chief Minister’s office. She wrote, "#womansafety should be the utmost priority where you live, but then why do lawmakers shy away from taking action? A girl living alone should be protected anyhow."

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera reveals her unseen acting journey: I have not got any work because of Priyanka