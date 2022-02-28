Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday was all about sunkissed selfies & drives with Nick Jonas; WATCH

All eyes are on Priyanka Chopra Jonas ever since the diva has announced the news of her welcoming her newborn child spread on the internet. All her fans are curious to see her tiny tot. But it looks like everyone will have to wait for a little longer for that. PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to share a video and gave us all a glimpse of what her Sunday looked like. Well, the video consisted of sunkissed selfies and it also featured Nick Jonas.

The video begins with Priyanka Chopra’s sunkissed selfie as she flaunts her flawless skin and minimal makeup. The actress has left her hair open and her wavy tresses fall on her face making her look even more gorgeous. Her pink lips add to her beauty. The video is a collage of several moments from her Sunday and it also features hubby Nick Jonas. PeeCee can be seen wearing a white top and is seated in the car beside Nick. Sharing this reel she wrote, “That kind of Sunday”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress has been in the headlines after Madhuri Dixit confirmed that the American series based on her life that was backed by Priyanka Chopra is no longer happening. For the unversed, it was back in 2017 that Priyanka had announced in Variety that she has come on board as a producer for an American comedy series to be based on Madhuri Dixit's life. The series was to be written and directed by Sri Rao, who has now directed The Fame Game. The show was to be based on Madhuri's life in US Suburbs after she gave up her acting career and married Dr Sriram Nene.

