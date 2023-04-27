Priyanka Chopra says an actor’s job is ‘always unstable’; Reveals if she ever doubted she would succeed

Priyanka Chopra, who made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002, has come a long way in her acting career in the two decades since then. Not only has she been a part of numerous Bollywood blockbusters, she has also carved a niche for herself in Hollywood, with her excellent performance in projects such as Quantico, Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and more. She is currently gearing up for the release of the Russo Brothers’ spy thriller series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. While she is now one of the most successful actresses, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she used to do 4 movies a year initially as she didn’t want to lose an opportunity.

Priyanka Chopra says an actor’s job is ‘unstable’

In a recent conversation on the Radio Times Podcast, Priyanka Chopra was asked whether she ever doubted she would succeed. In response, Priyanka recalled the time when she would wake up in the morning, thinking the opportunities would be taken away from her. “My filmography is almost 70 movies; I used to do four movies a year because I didn’t want to lose an opportunity. I thought I’d wake up one morning and it would be taken away from me,” said Priyanka.

She further added an actor’s job is always unstable, and that creating credibility in this profession takes time. “To have stability you need to be able to create credibility with your work and to consistently deliver. That takes time!” said Priyanka.

When Priyanka Chopra ‘panicked’ after her movies didn’t do well

On Spotify’s podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka mentioned that she really panicked when her 6 films didn’t work at the box office. “I was terrified when those 6 movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. You don't have your uncle making a movie for you just because your last one tanked, right? You have to get it and you have to hustle for it,” said Priyanka.

