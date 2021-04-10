Priyanka Chopra says 'a big loss for the music industry' in her tribute to DMX; Ranveer Singh is heartbroken

Rapper DMX passed away at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack. His demise has left artists and fans in grief. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra paid heartfelt tributes to the late artist on social media.

The day came with a sad piece of news for all music lovers across the globe as rapper, DMX passed away after suffering a heart attack. The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized for an alleged drug overdose. His demise has shocked music fans across the world and now, Jonas and have paid emotional tributes to the late rapper on social media. Priyanka, who happened to have worked with DMX as well, was extremely saddened on hearing the news of his demise.

She took to Twitter to pen her thoughts upon hearing about the demise of DMX. The global star shared how he was one of her favorite artists as she was growing up. She even called the opportunity to work with DMX a 'dream come true.' Further, she offered her support and love to all of his mourning family members and expressed how his demise was a big loss for the music industry. Ranveer Singh, who is known to love rap artists, also expressed grief by sharing a photo of the singer on his Instagram story.

Ranveer shared the photo and wrote, "RIP DMX" with a heartbroken emoticon. Priyanka wrote, "He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family."

Take a look:

He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

Many other artists from the music and showbiz industry penned heartfelt tributes post demise of DMX. Missy Elliott, LeBron James, Jada Pinkett Smith, Viola Davis, AJ Brown, Halle Berry, Torrey Smith, and many others poured their hearts out on social media as they joined music fans across the globe in mourning the loss of the rapper.

Also Read|Rapper DMX passes away at 50 to a heart attack after being hospitalized for an alleged drug overdose

Share your comment ×