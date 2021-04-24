Priyanka Chopra says 'educate a girl & she can change the world' as Jharkhand girl gets Harvard scholarship

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to laud a young Jharkhand-based girl who managed to get a full scholarship offer from an Ivy League University in the US. The global star hailed the young girl's achievements.

Global star has always been quite vocal about women's education and has at several times encouraged it. Recently, fans got to see how the global star celebrates a young girl's achievements as she took to social media to laud a Jharkhand based girl who managed to get an offer for a full scholarship from an Ivy League University in the US. Priyanka did not shy away from showering immense praise over the girl's achievement and expressed how important it is to educate a girl.

Taking to her social media handles, Priyanka shared Seema's story, a young girl from Jharkhand whose parents were uneducated and relied on farming as well as a factory job for their livelihood. The White Tiger star looked forward to seeing what the young girl Seema would do in future. However, amid all this, Priyanka praised her 'inspiring achievement' and left fans in awe. She also penned her thoughts about educating a girl and lauded Jharkhand's young girl who managed to bag scholarships even from other colleges like Trinity College, Ashoka University and Middlebury College.

Sharing her note and Seema's story, Priyanka wrote, "Educate a girl and she can change the world... such an inspiring achievement. Bravo Seema. I can’t wait to see what you do next." As soon as Priyanka shared the news, several fans joined her in celebrating the young girl's achievement.

Educate a girl and she can change the world... such an inspiring achievement.

Bravo Seema

I can’t wait to see what you do next.https://t.co/vKSq5rMEOv#YuwaIndia @Tarunmansukhani — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been quite busy with her shoots over the past few months. The star is currently in the UK shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. The star even revealed a few weeks that a Bollywood project may also happen by next year and left her Indian fans excited.

