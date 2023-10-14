Priyanka Chopra says ‘I’m so grateful some things are constant’ while wishing BFF after unfollowing Sophie Turner

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner grabbed the headlines after it was reported that they no longer follow each other on Instagram. Amid Sophie’s ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas, fans noticed that she is no longer following her former brother-in-law Nick Jonas’s wife Priyanka Chopra. Neither is the Desi Girl following Sophie, and fans assumed that they are no longer close. Now, Priyanka has shared a post on Instagram, wishing her best friend Tamanna Dutt. In her post, she mentioned that she is glad some things are constant, at a time when everything feels so uncertain.

Priyanka Chopra’s post on her BFF Tamanna Dutt’s birthday

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a selfie with her friend Tamanna Dutt. The picture seems to be from their vacation, and they are seen enjoying a boat ride. In her caption, she wrote that when everything feels so uncertain, she is happy that some things are a constant. “At a time when everything feels so uncertain .. I’m so grateful some things are a constant. @tam2cul you have not only been my best friend and confidant but my sister for more than 2 decades! Damn! Here’s to making so many more memories…. I love you and Happy Birthday Tamanna. Hope you are surrounded by all the love and joy u deserve. I miss you,” wrote Priyanka.

Check out her post below

Tamanna replied to the post, and wrote, “My bestest & forever favourite girl ! Love you so much.” Meanwhile, Priyanka’s fans also dropped positive comments. One comment read, “Sending you lots of love and positive vibes,” while another one read, ‘We love you, no matter what PC (Priyanka Chopra).”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Jonas Brothers’ concert along with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Videos from the concert have surfaced, and one of them shows Nick planting a sweet kiss on her daughter’s head at the concert.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

