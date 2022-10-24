Priyanka Chopra says it was difficult for her as a new mom to see children suffer in Kenya

Actress Priyanka Chopra , who is currently in Los Angeles, was recently seen visiting Kenya to meet the children and women suffering from malnutrition. She shared videos and pictures from her visit there on Instagram. In a recent interview, Priyanka, who welcomed her daughter Malti Marie this year via surrogacy, talked about the situation in Kenya and said that she was pained to see them suffering.

While expressing her concern for the children, Priyanka said that she couldn't imagine her kid 'crying out of hunger for days' and what it would do to her mental state. During an interview with a local news channel NTV, the new mommy was asked if she would go back to Kenya and what she learnt during her visit. Priyanka shared, "Yes, I hope and I definitely want to come back. I hope it will be under better circumstances. What I have learnt is that through the most difficult times human beings have incredible resilience, human beings have kindness, human beings have warmth. What I especially saw when I went to the Ghana region was that it was very difficult for me especially as a new mother to see so many children suffering the way they were."

'I hope to come back to Kenya under better circumstances'

The actress further said that she hopes that the situation is better when she goes back to Kenya. She added, "I cannot imagine if my child was crying out of hunger for days and days what it would do to my mental state. To see those women standing by their children and not eating for days to make sure their children eat just goes to show that there is so much strength in human beings and especially in women. That's something I'm taking back with me as an inspiration. I hope to come back to Kenya under better circumstances."

Work front

Priyanka will be collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. It is one of the most awaited films and fans are quite excited to watch the talented trio on the big screen. Apart from this, Priyanka has It's All Coming Back To Me and Citadel in the pipeline.