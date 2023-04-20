Priyanka Chopra says it wasn’t the industry, but ‘certain cliques’ in Bollywood that made it difficult for her

A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra opened up about why she moved to Hollywood for work, and also shared that she was tired of the politics in Bollywood. She said that people weren’t casting her, and she had beef with people in the industry. The actress, who has been promoting her upcoming series Citadel in full swing, has now shared what can be done to make the Hindi film industry a more equitable space. In a recent interview, Priyanka talked about her experience, saying that it wasn’t the industry, but rather the ‘cliques’ that made it difficult for her.

Priyanka Chopra on making Hindi film industry a more equitable space

In a conversation with Film Companion, Priyanka Chopra was asked about the politics in Bollywood, and what can be done to avoid such situations. In response, Priyanka said that conversation is really important. She said that people get caught up in pointing fingers and in the blame game. “Cancel culture is so prevalent in our lives right now and people think it’s the solution to everything, and I completely disagree. It’s never one or two person’s faults; it’s the society that perpetuates that. We need to start thinking about how we create opportunities and space for others.” said Priyanka.

Speaking about her own experience, Priyanka said that while she has several incredible friends in the Hindi film industry, it was certain cliques that made life difficult for her. “It was that experience for me, and it wasn’t the industry. I have incredible friends and I’ve worked with the most amazing filmmakers in the industry, but there are certain cliques that will always do that. And that will happen in every profession, including mine. I think the conversation around creating more space for people is very important in every job. And to create a good, positive working environment- with transparency and respect.”

She further advised young people to find self-confidence, what they are passionate about, and cut out the noise, or else it can get overwhelming. She said that’s what she tried to do. She said that while she was initially ‘intimidated,’ ‘weak in the knees’ and ‘terrified’ when things weren’t working out, she cut out the noise, took the next step and then the next, instead of thinking about the larger picture.

