Priyanka Chopra says Jonas Brothers should perform in India; Nick Jonas calls it a 'good idea'

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently arrived in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The actress brought her daughter to Mumbai for the first time. The trio even posed for the paparazzi and their pictures took social media by storm. After landing in Mumbai, they were seen attending the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in style. During the appearance, Priyanka said that Nick and his brothers should perform in Mumbai and he agreed with her.

Priyanka Chopra wants Nick Jonas and his brothers to perform in Mumbai

The power couple was seen expressing their excitement to be at the launch of NMACC. Nick said, "Proud to be here." Priyanka then interrupted and said, "You guys should come and perform here." To this, Nick said, "We should perform here. That’s a good idea. We have never played here, it will be amazing." It would be interesting to see Nick and the Jonas brothers performing here.

Nick talked about NMACC and said, "We should perform here. That’s a good idea. We have never played here, it will be amazing." Priyanka added, "Nita Maam has done a lot for culture in India and I think the Ambani family really has their pulse on Indian culture and the pride being from the country. For the global Indian specifically. So, I think it going to be really special. I have lived in Mumbai for very long time and it’s a stacked city, you know, we live above each other. And when we have to look up spaces like to put up a show, it’s really hard to find that space. But to have taken the time to make something that is so beautiful, internal looking, I think that’s wonderful."

This is not the first time that Nick attended an event hosted by the Ambani family. Back in 2018, he was seen attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s reception with Priyanka. The couple was also seen attending Isha Ambani's Holi party in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: How did Varun Dhawan react to a netizen who slammed him for 'kissing Gigi Hadid without her consent'?