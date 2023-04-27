Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie has her ‘wrapped around her finger’: I was so close to losing her many times…

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate in January 2022, have been over the moon since the birth of their child. The first-time parents often share the most adorable glimpses of their baby girl Malti on Instagram. Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra said that Malti has got her wrapped around her finger, and that her only goal is to see her happy.

Priyanka Chopra says she was close to losing Malti many times

While speaking with Elle Magazine USA, Priyanka Chopra said that the previous Mother’s Day was a quiet one for her as her daughter Malti had just come home after 100 days in the NICU. She added how Malti has got her wrapped around her finger and she doesn’t have it in her to discipline Malti. “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous.”

Priyanka shared that ever since she became a mother, she is surprised by how much she can love her daughter and how viciously she will protect her. Priyanka said that she has seen her mother Madhu Chopra ‘rip apart’ people when they have hurt Priyanka, and she never understood it. “I was like, ‘Mom, chill out. What are you doing?’ Now I get it. I would take someone out,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra has some exciting projects lined up. She is currently awaiting the release of the spy thriller series Citadel, which is set to start streaming from April 28. She will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again, featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. As for Bollywood films, she has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, and it also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

