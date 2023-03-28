Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie ‘sings’ when she enjoys food; Reveals she eats everything: Lamb chops, roti…

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been over the moon ever since they welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy, a year ago. Priyanka often shares glimpses of her precious moments with their 13-month-old baby girl Malti, and just a few hours ago, she posted an adorable picture of Malti looking at Priyanka while she puts some makeup on. On a recent podcast, Priyanka talked about her daughter Malti, and how she sings when she enjoys her food. She also revealed that she always wanted kids, which is one of the reasons why she didn’t want to date Nick Jonas when they met, as she didn’t know whether he wanted kids at 25.

Priyanka Chopra reveals Malti Marie sings when she enjoys her food

Priyanka Chopra was a guest on the latest podcast episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Spotify. When asked about her daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka said that it’s just amazing, seeing her daughter change every day. She also revealed that Malti hums and sings when she loves her food. “Just seeing her personality every day, seeing her change every day. Yesterday she started doing this new thing where whenever she is loving her food, she sings 'mmmmm' (hums). She is discovering new foods. She eats everything like lamb chops, roti,” said Priyanka.

She added that she wants Malti’s palate to be highly diverse, and that she eats everything from Korean barbecue to pesto to lamb chops and roti. “Because we love food from all over the world. She loves pesto like anything. And she goes ‘mmmmm’ and takes her head back in a very dramatic fashion and just lays down,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka further added that she knew she always wanted kids. “Which was one of the big reasons why I didn't want to date Nick at that time. Like I don't know if he wants kids at 25 at that time. But I always wanted kids. I love kids,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's views on egg freezing

When asked about freezing eggs, Priyanka Chopra said, "I tell everyone to do that. My mom had said this to me and I did do it for myself as well. But I tell all my younger friends. The biological clock is real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that. Especially with women that have been working all their lives.”

She said that she tells people that if they can afford it, they should save up and do it for themselves. “Do it for yourself because you're taking the power of your biological clock and you can work till however long you want. Your eggs will still be the same age as when you froze them- for people who want kids,” said PeeCee.

