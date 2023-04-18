Priyanka Chopra says opportunities in Bollywood should only rely on merit: ‘No camps should rule casting’

There’s no looking back for Priyanka Chopra! The actress has not only carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, but also in Hollywood, and has been a part of a number of exciting international projects. Speaking of which, PeeCee will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The actress has been promoting the Prime Video series in full swing! Recently, in an interview, Priyanka talked about making Bollywood a safe space for outsiders, and how having conversations about opportunities and merit is important.

Priyanka Chopra says casting should not depend on politics and drama

While speaking with Indian Express, Priyanka Chopra said that the Hindi film industry has changed a lot and that there is a great talent that comes from outside the industry. She said when she first forayed into the film industry, this wasn’t the case. “Now that we are living in the world of streaming, there is so much more. The Hindi film industry has changed so much in the last five to ten years. You have so many talent – writers, directors, actors that come from outside the industry. When I first started, that was not the case, at all,” said Priyanka.

She further added that having conversations around merit is important and that casting should be a casting director’s job, instead of the ‘politics and drama’. She said that these conversations are extremely important so that there are ‘no camps that actually rule casting’, and that casting is done purely based on merit. Priyanka added that she is elated to see many outsiders who have made it big in mainstream Hindi language entertainment. “It gives me such a joy, to be able to see that in my own career. And that happened because my generation of actors fought for it,” said Priyanka.

A few weeks ago, on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra spoke about why she decided to work in the US. She said that she was looking for a way out of Bollywood, and was being pushed into a corner in the industry. “I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” said Priyanka.

