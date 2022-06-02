Priyanka Chopra says ‘Rest in Power KK’ as she sends condolences to late singer’s family

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media space and expressed her shock and grief over singer KK’s demise. The legendary musician and the voice of an entire generation, Krishnakumar Kunnath, or KK breathed his last on May 31st. For the unversed, KK was performing a live concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. He went to his hotel as he was feeling unwell and soon after, his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to Kolkata’s CMRI hospital where he declared ‘dead on arrival’. As soon as the news of his untimely and tragic demise surfaced online, people expressed their shock and sadness on social media. Among others, Priyanka Chopra too shared a video of the late musician, and penned a few heartfelt words.

Priyanka Chopra remembers KK

A few hours back, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media space and shared a video of KK performing on stage in a concert. Sharing the post, the actress wrote extended her heartfelt condolences to the late artist’s family. Her note read, “Gone too soon. Condolences to @jyothykrishna, @taamara.k24, @nakulk24, and everyone who grieves today. Rest in Power KK (folded hands emoji) (heart break emoji)”. As soon as she posted the video, many fans took to the comments section and expressed their sadness too.

KK’s last rites are to take place on June 2

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy and two children Tamara and Nakul Kunnath. The family arrived in Kolkata yesterday morning. The singer was given a gun salute at Rabindra Sadan in the presence of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. KK’s mortal remains have now reached Mumbai. His last rites will take today June 2nd.

