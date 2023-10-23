Priyanka Chopra says ‘see you soon’ as she pens birthday note for BFF Isha Ambani ahead of MAMI Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress who flew across the ocean to make a name for herself in Hollywood, after taking over Bollywood. Post-marriage with American singer Nick Jonas, she shifted base overseas. However, the star does fly to Mumbai frequently. Through her Instagram stories, the Citadel actress wished Isha Ambani on her birthday and revealed that she will be coming to India soon.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is eager to fly to India ahead of MAMI Film Festival

After her initial days of struggle internationally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally got roles that helped her showcase her talent beautifully on the big screen. Now, she’s a global icon with fans in every country. However, flying home to India always excites her. A while ago, the Don 2 actress extended her wishes for Isha Ambani who celebrates her birthday today. Apart from sharing a picture of the millionaire, penning “Happy Birthday," PeeCee also wrote ‘see you soon’ hinting that fans might be treated to a glimpse of the actress at the MAMI Film Festival that is to be hosted in Mumbai.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to reportedly host MAMI fest in Mumbai

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas might host the coveted MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai on the opening night. The star-studded event will be held from October 27 to November 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Apart from Bollywood veterans, and the Khan trifecta, starlets like Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, among others are also expected to grace the red carpet of the event. Since Chopra is the chairperson of the fest, her presence is crucial.

Exploring the work front of Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It’s a lesser-known fact that Priyanka, who is among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002. This was followed by her Hindi debut with the spy thriller The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. In her career spanning decades, she has been part of several big movies and portrayed roles that have a separate fan base. Her Hollywood filmography is as impressive as it can get.

