Priyanka Chopra says she and Malti Marie are 'lucky' to have Nick Jonas; Actress misses dad on Father's Day

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, one of the most loved couples in town, welcomed their first baby girl Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Since then, the couple has been enjoying every bit of parenthood. On Sunday night, Priyanka took to social media to wish Nick, his dad Kevin Jonas and her dad Ashok Chopra on Father's Day. For the special occasion, the actress shared adorable pictures and penned a note for them.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas and her two dads on Father's Day

Priyanka shared three pictures with fans last night. The first picture featured Nick with their munchkin twinning in white. The doting father was seen enjoying some study time with Malti Marie. The father-daughter duo looked all things adorable together. The second picture featured Nick's dad and Malti Marie while enjoying on the streets of the US. The last picture was a throwback moment featuring her parents Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra.

Along with the pictures, the Citadel actress penned a beautiful note for them. She said that she and Malti Marie are 'lucky' to have Nick in their lives. Her post read, "He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa." Have a look:

After she shared the post, Nick was quick to drop red heart emojis. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote, "Happy Father's Day. Dads have a special place for all daughters that no one can replace." Even fans were seen gushing over the pictures. They were all heart for Malti Marie and Nick.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her next film, Heads of State in the UK. The film also stars Idris Elba and John Cena in key roles. Apart from this, Priyanka has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

