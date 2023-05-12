Priyanka Chopra says she could give up her career for daughter Malti; Reveals the sacrifices her parents made

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They welcomed their little girl via surrogacy in January 2022. Priyanka loves to share little glimpses of her daughter on Instagram, and she has often mentioned how Malti has her wrapped around her finger. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra recalled how her parents gave up their booming private practice in Bareilly, and moved to Mumbai just for her. She added that she would readily give up her career and move countries for Malti too!

Priyanka Chopra says she would give up her career for daughter Malti ‘without question’

While speaking with Femina Miss India, Priyanka Chopra recalled the sacrifices that her parents made, and how they gave up everything and moved to Mumbai for her. She said that she was 17 years old when her parents had just begun their private practice in Bareilly. They had just set up a hospital, and her mother was in her 40s back then. However, they gave it all up and moved to Mumbai as Priyanka’s career had taken off. “At that time, I took it all completely for granted. I was like, of course it’s your parents’ job to do that. My career matters. And I didn’t even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I’m in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the Russo Brothers’ series Citadel, and the rom-com Love Again. She will next be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

