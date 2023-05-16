Priyanka Chopra says she hasn’t watched RRR; Reveals who is ‘more handsome’ between Ram Charan and Brad Pitt

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt and others, was a massive box office hit, and the movie won a number of prestigious awards as well! The film won one Golden Globe Award, two Critics Choice Awards, and it also created history after the song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023. Priyanka also hosted the RRR team in the US, and their pictures had gone viral! Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka said that she hasn’t watched RRR. She also answered a few questions about Ram Charan and Jr NTR!

Priyanka Chopra says she hasn’t watched RRR

In an interview with Vanity Fair, where she took a lie detector test, Priyanka Chopra was asked about starring opposite Ram Charan in his Hindi film debut Zanjeer, which released in 2013. Priyanka was then asked if she has watched RRR, to which Priyanka replied, “No.” When asked why not, PeeCee said that she just didn’t get time. She added that she doesn’t watch a lot of movies, but does watch a lot of TV shows. “I watch like ‘Dubai Bling’, but I won't end up watching ‘Tar’. Why do we do that?” asked Priyanka.

The interviewer then told Priyanka that Ram Charan has been called the ‘Brad Pitt of India’, and asked whether she agrees with it. “Yeah, definitely. Ram has immense charisma and he is also...I don't know Brad Pitt, I don't know if he's nice, but Ram is nice,” said Priyanka. When asked who is more handsome between Brad Pitt and Ram Charan, Priyanka replied that she grew up having a crush on Brad Pitt, so it is unfair to Ram Charan to ask that question.

When asked who is more handsome between Ram Charan and his co-star Jr NTR, Priyanka said, “Oh, I might have to plead the fifth on this one. They're both very loved in my country, and I still need to go back often. Pleading the fifth,” she said.

