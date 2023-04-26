Priyanka Chopra says she is Nick Jonas’ ‘biggest fan’: He makes my jaw drop all day

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of the Russo Brothers’ spy thriller series Citadel, in which she plays the role of agent Nadia Sinh. The series also stars Richard Madden in the lead role. Priyanka and Richard have been busy with the global press tour of Citadel. After Mumbai, London, and Rome, Priyanka and Richard made heads turn at the Los Angeles premiere of Citadel. Priyanka looked stunning in a rani pink coloured gown at the event. Nick Jonas has been PeeCee’s biggest cheerleader and he never fails to show up to support her during the press tour. Now, Priyanka has gushed over Nick Jonas, and reacted to his support for her during the Citadel press tour.

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas makes her jaw drop all day

In a conversation with Access Hollywood at the Los Angeles premiere of Citadel, Priyanka Chopra was asked about Nick Jonas showing up to support her throughout the Citadel campaign. “There was one video where you literally made his jaw drop. Is that a regular occurrence?” the interviewer asked Priyanka. Replying to this, Priyanka said that Nick also makes her jaw drop all day, and that she is so glad to have a partner as supportive as him. “I mean, he makes my jaw drop all day! There's nothing wrong with that. I think it’s really amazing to be able to have a partner who is so supportive. I’m his biggest fan,” said Priyanka.

She further added that post the premiere, she is headed to Nick Jonas’ show. “After I finish the screening, I’m going to his show. That's what we do. We show up for each other. It's family,” said Priyanka.

Citadel is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

