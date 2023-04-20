Priyanka Chopra says she started behaving like Aitraaz character Sonia in real life; Here’s what happened next

Priyanka Chopra has come a very long way in her acting career since she made her debut in 2002 with the Tamil film Thamizhan. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which released in 2003, was her first Bollywood feature film. Priyanka has been a part of a number of movies, and her role as the antagonist in Aitraaz is still considered one of her best performances to date. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Priyanka was asked in a recent interview, whether she has difficulty snapping in and out of her characters. She replied that while she isn’t a lot into method acting, she did find herself behaving like her character Sonia from Aitraaz, in real life.

Priyanka Chopra was asked whether she finds it more difficult to get into a character or out of it. Priyanka told Film Companion, “To get into it. I’m not very method like that. It only happened to me once, when my mother was like, ‘Snap out of it if you’re going to come into my house’.” When asked which film it was, Priyanka laughed and replied, “Aitraaz.” Explaining how she started behaving like her character Sonia from Aitraaz, Priyanka said, “I would walk in slowly, I would talk deliberately. I would pick up my coffee up like this, and look at you slowly.”

Priyanka revealed her mother’s reaction to it, and said that she quickly brought her down to earth. “My mother was like, ‘Hello, koi camera nahi hai yahan pe. Come back home’. That was the only time it happened to me, it was so funny. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ But I was so young, and I was so nervous about that character,” said Priyanka. She added that she was working with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and at the time they were huge movie stars so she didn’t want to get her part wrong. However, she added that her mother Madhu Chopra filmed her behaving like Sonia once, and showed it to her. “I was so embarrassed. I quickly realized that I have to leave my characters on set,” said Priyanka.

