Priyanka Chopra says she was a ‘serial monogamist’; Reveals her actor ex-boyfriends were ‘wonderful’ people

In a recent podcast, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her career, the challenges she faced in her journey, her life-changing moments, and also her romantic relationships before she met her hubby Nick Jonas. Speaking about her past relationships, Priyanka spoke very highly of her ex-boyfriends, and admitted that while a few relationships may have ended badly, the people she dated were ‘wonderful’ and ‘great’ people.

Priyanka Chopra on her past romantic relationships

Priyanka Chopra was the latest guest on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy. During the conversation, Priyanka was asked about her dating life before meeting Nick Jonas. “Before meeting your husband, did you find yourself stuck in any patterns, with your romantic relationships in the partners you were choosing?” asked the host. Priyanka replied, "Yeah definitely. In fact, I was a serial monogamist. I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships till my last one.” When asked why, Priyanka replied, “I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on my set. And I think I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship.”

Priyanka further added that she has dated ‘great people’, however, after her last relationship before meeting Nick, she took two years off. “Yeah, the relationships may have ended really badly, some of them, but the people that I've had, I've dated in my life, have been really wonderful. But after my ex before my husband, I literally took two years off. And that was a big reason I didn’t even date Nick at that time. Because I needed to know why I keep repeating my mistakes,” she said. Talking about the mistakes, she said that she earlier felt the need to be the caretaker, and that she would cancel her work to make sure that the person she is dating is ‘propped up’.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her botched nose surgery

Priyanka also talked about her botched nose surgery, and said, “I was 18, and I had just won Miss World. I was always a sickly kid. I had asthma when growing up. I'm in London, and I had this sinus, insane cold, and headaches. I went to a doctor, they had to do a Polypectomy.” Priyanka said that the doctor told her that he ‘added finishing touches’ to her nose, and that when the bandages came off, she found that her nose is a different shape!

She said that her mom and dad were devastated, and she was also traumatized at that time. Priyanka mentioned that she was also ‘kicked out of movies’ during that time. “My dad found surgeons in India and helped me reconstruct it, but it took a couple of years for it to come back to close to what it is now. But I was kicked out of movies that time, I remember there were screen tests done because there was gossip around how I changed my face,” said Priyanka.

