Priyanka Chopra says she would 'just watch' Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan during Krrish: 'I learned hard work'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few names in Bollywood who successfully transitioned into Hollywood. Prior to changing base, she played a wide range of roles in some really interesting films in Bollywood and one of the most significant films of her career is Krrish. Recently, Chopra spoke about her experience of shooting the film and what she learned from its director Rakesh Roshan, as well as Abbas-Mustan and Raj Kanwar during her initial days.

Priyanka Chopra talks about Krrish shoot

At the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, Priyanka Chopra spoke about what she learned from the directors she worked with in Bollywood. Having made her debut with Raj Kanwar's Andaaz, the global icon said that Kanwar taught her the significance of 'humor.' She then spoke about shooting Krrish with Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. She revealed that Krrish taught her how a big commercial film is made and how to navigate its scale.

"You are sitting for a 12-hour day shift and you do only four shots. I did not know what that was like and why that was needed. I remember I used to sit with Rakesh sir so much and I would just watch him and Hrithik talk or the producers and DOPs talk, and understand what they were doing in those four to five hours", she added.

"I learned the hard work and the gravity of the crew and how much it takes for everyone to have that one shot taken", Chopra shared while speaking about the lessons she learned from Krrish. The 'Citadel' actress also said that she was able to choose films only after doing a large scale film like Krrish.

Priyanka Chopra talks about working with Abbas-Mustan

Chopra worked with Abbas-Mustan on Aitraaz which turned out to be a turning point in her career. She said the director duo taught her how to understand her character's choices. She said, "Abbas Mustan taught me how to curb my nerves, and even if I was not convinced by my character’s choices, they made me understand that it is not my decision to make. I am playing a character. Whether good or bad, my job is to play her with conviction."

Workwise, Chopra was recently seen in the action spy thriller series Citadel. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's road movie Jee Lee Zaraa.

