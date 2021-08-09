Priyanka Chopra says 'sun’s out, buns out' as she drops a throwback photo from sunny London days.

Jonas will probably be mistaken for a London girl if she continues to live in the UK any longer. The actress, who has been living in London for the past many months, dropped a brand new photo on Monday reminiscing London's sunny days. The city's weather which is 90 per cent of the time gloomy and rainy delights locals whenever the skies open up. And looks like Priyanka Chopra is also one of them.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a throwback photo of herself from sunny London days. In the photo, the actress can be seen snapping up a pretty brick building in London in her workout gear and braided hair. However, it was Priyanka's caption that stole the show.

The actress' caption for her photo read, "Sun’s out, buns out #Throwback." The comments section of the photo was flooded with love struck emojis.

Check out Priyanka Chopra 's latest post below:

The White Tiger actress continues to live in London and was recently reunited with husband Nick Jonas who flew down from Los Angeles to spend a few days with her.

On the work front, last year end, Priyanka was shooting for a Hollywood film titled Text For You. She is also currently shooting for her debut web series titled Citadel opposite Richard Madden. Reportedly, Priyanka also has a part in Matrix 4 and has already shot in Germany for the same.

