Priyanka Chopra says THIS after Nick Jonas drops her pic with Simu Liu; Malti Marie makes an appearance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, among the most endearing celebrity couples, frequently grace social media with glimpses of their love through shared pictures and videos. Their daughter, Malti Marie, also makes charming appearances on their profiles. In a recent September dump shared by Nick, a particular photo has captured attention, featuring Priyanka engrossed in a conversation with her husband Nick, and actor Simu Liu, along with his girlfriend Allison Hsu. Priyanka herself has responded to the picture.

Nick Jonas recently treated Instagram with a September dump, featuring snapshots of himself with the Jonas Brothers, his wife Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, and other moments. A specific photo caught attention as it captured Priyanka immersed in a conversation with Nick, Simu Liu, and Simu's girlfriend, Allison Hsu.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka quirkily remarked, “What am I even saying @simuliu @allison.”

Nick's post also included a sweet snapshot of their adorable daughter, Malti Marie, striking a pose in a farm with her hands on her hips and facing away from the camera. Previously, Priyanka had shared a delightful video, featuring herself, Malti, and Franklin Jonas, enjoying quality time at a farm surrounded by animals.

Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas’ birthday

The past month overflowed with love and celebrations for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Nick was on a concert tour with The Jonas Brothers, and Priyanka was a constant presence, cheering for him in the audience. Notably, Nick celebrated his birthday on stage during a concert in Omaha on September 16, and the couple shared sweet moments, including a kiss. In her heartfelt birthday post for Nick, Priyanka expressed, Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby @nickjonas.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has Heads of State in her lineup, alongside actors Idris Elba and John Cena.

