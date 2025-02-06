Priyanka Chopra seeks blessing with daughter Malti at brother Siddharth's Mata Ki Chowki; don't miss lil one climbing rope

The pre-wedding event of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ brother, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya, started with the Haldi ceremony on February 4, 2025. The next day, the family hosted the Mehendi event, followed by an intimate Mata Ki Chowki. A while ago, PC dropped inside visuals from the religious event where she twinned with her daughter, Malti Marie. Check it out!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is fully enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya in India. Later, on February 5, 2025, the family hosted Mata Ki Chowki for the couple, who is all set to embark on a new journey together. For the religious event, PeeCee decided to dress up in an Indian outfit and twin with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

A while ago, the Bollywood actress and global sensation took to her Instagram Stories and dropped unseen glimpses from the event. First up, she can be seen seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga at Mata Ki Chowki with her little girl Malti. It was followed by her daughter looking at the blue ocean while her mommy adored her.

While PC wore a brown sleeveless kurta with golden palazzo pants and a matching dupatta, she dressed her daughter in a brown kurta-pant set. In the following visuals, little Malti can be seen climbing a rope with the help of her mamu and the groom, Siddharth Chopra.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra drops visuals from Mata Ki Chowki:

On the Haldi ceremony hosted on February 4, 2025, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress had a blast grooving to her own Bollywood songs at Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's ongoing wedding celebration. She stunned in a yellow outfit for the Haldi ceremony. On February 5, 2025, she arrived for the Mehendi and Cocktail event hosted in honor of the soon-to-be-married couple.

At the gala, the Don actress was spotted wearing an embellished floor-length gown. She was accompanied by Nick Jonas' parents, Denise and Paul, at the event. PeeCee's in-laws looked cute as they wore Indian outfits too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is in the middle of shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled SSMB29.