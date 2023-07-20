Priyanka Chopra seeks 'swift justice' as she REACTS to violence against women in Manipur

The northeastern state of Manipur has been witnessing communal clashes since May this year between the majority of Meitei living in the Imphal Valley and the Kukis from the hills. Amid this, a video of two women in the state of Manipur being stripped, paraded naked and assaulted surfaced on social media on July 19. The video is doing rounds on social media and has shaken the entire world. Bollywood celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha, and others have reacted to the disgusting incident on their respective social media accounts. A while ago, global icon Priyanka Chopra reacted to the violence and sought 'swift justice.' Read below to know what the actress said.

Priyanka Chopra seeks 'swift justice' for violence against women in Manipur

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a message where she reacted to violence against women in Manipur. The actress wrote, "It took a video going viral... 77 days after the heinous crimes were committed... before action was taken."

She further added, "Rationale? Reasons? None matter - irrespective of what and why, situational or circumstantial, we can not allow women to be pawns in any game. The collective shame and anger needs to be channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing - swift justice." Sharing the message, Priyanka added two hashtags - "#togetherinshame," and "#justiceoforthewomeninmanipur."

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani tweeted, "The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve." And, Akshay Kumar expressed his anger as he was "shaken and disgusted" by the violence against women in Manipur.

Social media trends hashtags regarding Manipur incident

The heinous incident sparked public outrage across social media platforms. Hashtags such as 'Manipur Violence', 'Shameful', 'Enough is Enough,' 'Manipur,' 'Meitei,' and 'Nirbhaya' are trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, netizens asked for immediate action against the harassment of women. Recent reports suggested that the prime accused in the rape case has been arrested by the police.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and other celebs are 'shaken', ‘disgusted’ by violence against women in Manipur