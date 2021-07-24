Priyanka Chopra sells two apartments for a whopping Rs 7 crore, leases Mumbai office: Report

Actor has earned success for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood film industries. Currently, she is stationed in the United Kingdom with husband Nick Jonas. Now, a report by real estate site, Money Control claims that The Sky is Pink actor has sold her two of her residentials apartments for a whopping Rs 7 crore. Along with this, the global star has also leased a Mumbai office for Rs 2.11 crore per month.

The report suggests that Priyanka Chopra sold two apartments, one of them being a residential unit located at Raj Classic in Versova, Andheri. The apartment was reportedly sold for Rs 3 crore back in the month of March. Meanwhile, another unit with a larger square-footage on the same floor was reportedly sold for Rs 4 crore.

In addition to this, in the month of June, the actor also leased an office at the Oshiwara locality in Andheri for Rs 2.11 crore a month. The office in Vastu Precinct is reportedly about 2040 square feet in terms of area. Priyanka Chopra owns several apartments in Mumbai. Her apartment located in Juhu was the venue of her roka ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas in 2018. She also owns a holiday home in Goa near Baga Beach.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next feature in the thriller series ‘Citadel’. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. Apart from that, Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Helmed by Jim Strouse, Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich. Priyanka Chopra even launched her autobiography Unfinished from London just a few months ago.

