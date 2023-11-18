Priyanka Chopra sells two Mumbai apartments to Abhishek Chaubey for THIS whopping amount? Reports

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is known for delivering Bollywood hits including Bajirao Mastani, Fashion, Dostana, Mary Kom, and many more, has reportedly sold two of her apartments in Mumbai to filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey. Read on to get more details.

Priyanka Chopra sold two apartments in Mumbai to filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey

As per a report by ETimes, actress Priyanka Chopra has sold two of her apartments to filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, who is known for his movies including Udta Punjab and many more. The apartments are located in the Andheri suburb of the city and as per the report, its selling price stands at Rs 6 crore.

The houses are located on the 9th floor of Karan Apartment Tower in the Lokhandwala area and the two flats are cumulatively spread across 2,300 square feet, said the report, adding that Piggy Chops’ mother Madhu Chopra executed the deals on the superstar’s behalf.

In addition to that, Abhishek Chaubey paid duty charges of Rs 36 lakh for the registration of the apartments’ transactions that took place on October 23 and October 25, as per the news portal.

Work front of Priyanka Chopra

The actress stepped into Bollywood in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, she starred in several films including The Sky Is Pink, Barfi!, Dil Dhadakne Do and many more. Notably, soon after she began her sprint towards success in Bollywood, it did not take much time for the actress to become a Hollywood sensation in no time either.

Apart from films, she lent her voice to songs including In My City and Exotic. On the work front, she began her career in Hollywood with Quantico and proceeded to star in Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections and Love Again.

At the moment, the actress is said to have Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty, however, several narratives have been woven across it, with some stating that the actress said no to it as she did not like the script. In an interview with Variety earlier, Farhan Akhtar shared that Pee Cee’s dates are in a huge ‘tizzy’.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh sells two luxury Mumbai apartments for 15 Crore? Here's what we know