Priyanka Chopra sends across wishes to Sonu Sood on Special Humanitarian award by UNDP: So well deserved

Sonu Sood was honoured with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his immense work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonas is a global inspirational figure and while she continues to inspire many across the world, there are a few others who inspire her as well. If you are an ardent follower of Priyanka, you would know that the actress shares a weekly round up of people who have motivated her on her Instagram Story. And looks like Sonu Sood may soon make it to that list. For the unversed, Sonu Sood was honoured with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his immense work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor joined the list of renowned actors like Emma Watson, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Priyanka herself who have been bestowed with this prestigious award in the past. While wishes from all over poured in for Sonu Sood, the actor also received a heartfelt wish from Priyanka.

The actress wrote, "Congratulations @SonuSood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do." To this, Sonu replied saying, "Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra.You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love."

Take a look:

Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra .You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love https://t.co/fapGxV6DC3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 30, 2020

Earlier too PeeCee has praised Sonu for his unfailing efforts in helping out migrants reach their hometowns, rescuing stranded students and creating job opportunities as well during the lockdown.

Calling the award a 'rare honour', Sonu Sood was conferred with the award on Monday evening. The actor said, "I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good."

ALSO READ: Like Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson & others, Sonu Sood conferred with Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×