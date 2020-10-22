Priyanka Chopra sends a 'big hug' to birthday girl Parineeti Chopra with a sweet wish; Says 'Miss you tons'

Priyanka Chopra, who is away in the US, has sent the sweetest birthday wish for Parineeti Chopra. The gorgeous star shared a throwback photo from her wedding days with Parineeti and wished her cousin sister.

Actress has turned a year older today and on this occasion, cousin Jonas has sent her love and best wishes to her. Priyanka and Parineeti, aka Mimi and Tisha, share a sweet bond with each other and often, they share photos with each other on social media that leave fans amazed. Now, on the occasion of Parineeti's birthday, Priyanka shared the sweetest throwback photo with her to wish her and also expressed that she misses her a lot.

Taking to her social media handles. Priyanka shared a photo from her pre-wedding function in which she and Parineeti could be seen lovingly posing with each other. The happy Chopra sisters could be seen smiling away in the old photo from PeeCee's wedding. The global star shared it and penned a heartfelt note for Parineeti on her special day. Priyanka is currently in the US and has resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic.

Wishing Parineeti, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday Tisha Sending you a biiiiiig hug and (Kiss) Miss you tons @ParineetiChopra." Seeing the wish, several fans were mesmerised with the throwback photo of Parineeti and Priyanka together. Since morning, wishes have been pouring in on social media for Parineeti. , Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, and others penned sweet notes for Parineeti.

Click here to see Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, Parineeti has been staying indoors amid the ongoing pandemic. The gorgeous star has a couple of interesting projects lined up. First up, Parineeti would be seen with in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film's release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown in March 2020. Apart from this, Parineeti has shot for Girl on The Train Hindi remake. She also has a Saina Nehwal biopic lined up.

