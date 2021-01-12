Priyanka Chopra sends a 'big hug' to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'lil princess': 'So happy for you guys'

As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embraced parenthood and welcomed their baby girl, many wished the couple. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also expressed her happiness over a sweet message for Virushka and their little girl.

Virat Kohli and are on cloud nine right now as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl yesterday. The Indian Skipper took to social media to release a happy statement over the same and informed everyone that Anushka and the baby were fine. Congratulations started pouring in for Virushka from all over the world and joining them, Jonas sent her love to them. The global star seemed to be over the moon about Virushka welcoming their baby girl into the world.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka expressed happiness over the news and congratulated the new parents, Virat and Anushka. Not just this, she called their baby girl, 'lil princess' and showered love on her via her note. Earlier too, when Anushka and Virat had announced their pregnancy in the post, Priyanka had sent love to the couple and was extremely happy over them turning 3 from 2. Now, as Virushka have welcomed their baby girl, Priyanka has joined several others in showering the couple with good wishes.

Sharing Virat's post on her story, Priyanka wrote, "Sooo happy for you guys. Congratulations Anushka and Virat. Big hug and much love especially to your lil princess. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli."

Take a look at Priyanka's post for Virat:

Yesterday, Virat took to social media to release the statement and requested privacy for him and Anushka. He wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Meanwhile, many other stars from the film fraternity like Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and others sent love to the new parents. Last evening, a photo of their baby girl's feet went viral after Vikas Kohli shared it on social media.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

