Priyanka Chopra sends birthday love to Lara Dutta with a cheerful note & throwback PICS

Priyanka Chopra has wished Lara Dutta on her birthday with a sweet note and a collage of throwback pictures. Global icon Priyanka likes to keep an active presence on social media. The actress has not only impressed her fans worldwide with her performances on the big and small screens, but she also keeps them entertained with her posts on social media. From gorgeous pictures to goofy videos, Priyanka shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with millions of fans on social media.

Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of pictures featuring herself with Lara Dutta. The topmost picture looked like it was taken at a party, while the last picture was a click from their beauty pageant days. The photograph in the middle is more recent, when both the ladies met and caught up with each other over a fun-filled afternoon. Sharing this collage, Priyanka penned a sweet birthday note for Lara that read, “Happy Birthday Lara Paji! @larabhupathi Wishing you the best in everything! Lots of love (pink heart emoji).”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s wish for Lara Dutta:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She now has her debut web series Citadel by Russo brothers in the pipeline. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Lara Dutta was last seen in Bellbottom featuring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

