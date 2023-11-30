Priyanka Chopra sends handwritten note to Vir Das post his Emmy win; latter shares PICS and thanks her

Vir Das won big at the 2023 International Emmy Awards. The actor-stand-up comedian earned the award for Best Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, and it was a tie with the British sitcom Derry Girls Season 3. Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and many other celebs commented on Vir Das’ Instagram post about his win and congratulated him. Priyanka Chopra also sent a handwritten note to Vir Das, and the latter has now shared a picture of the note.

Vir Das shares a picture of Priyanka Chopra’s handwritten note after his Emmy win

On Thursday morning, Vir Das took to his social media to share a picture of the flowers and the handwritten note that Priyanka Chopra sent to him after his historic win at Emmy International Awards 2023. In the note, PeeCee wrote, “Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! Such a well deserved and wonderful accomplishment! With love, Priyanka, Mary and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures."

Priyanka founded Purple Pebble Pictures, a film production firm. Sharing the pictures, Vir Das thanked the Love Again actress for the flowers and credited her for opening doors for the rest of them. “Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome!” he wrote.

Vir Das’ win at International Emmy Awards 2023

Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for his stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing, a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. After his Emmy win, he shared a statement expressing his gratitude.

He thanked his team and mentioned that his journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. “This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for indian comedy and for the community of artists at large,” he said.

