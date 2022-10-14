Priyanka Chopra sends 'love' to Katrina Kaif as she decks up for first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif , who is currently awaiting the release of her much-awaited film, Phone Bhoot, on Thursday, took the internet by storm after she shared a series of pictures of her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal on her social media handle. To note, Katrina and Vicky surprised everyone after they made their wedding official in December last year in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The two stars remained tight-lipped about their relationship and never confirmed their relationship before their marriage.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina captioned it: "Pehla (first) Karva Chauth." In the photos, the Sooryavanshi actress looked stunning as she donned a red saree with a contrasting pastel green blouse while her husband Vicky complemented his wife in a beige kurta pajama. One of the photos also featured Vicky's parents. Reacting to the pictures, Katrina's Jee Le Zaraa co-star Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Congratulations so beautiful." The Masaan actor also shared a similar picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Happy #KarvaChauth."

Katrina Kaif on her marriage with Vicky Kaushal

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina talked about her life after marriage and said: "Marriage is a big change in anyone's life, you are now sharing your life with a person, and you're living together. It's been really beautiful, it's been really, really wonderful. He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that's always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it's nice to have a person like that in my life."

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Whereas Katrina will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas.

