Priyanka Chopra sends love to Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ daughter Valentina on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra not only enjoys a beautiful marriage with Nick Jonas but also nurtures a strong bond with his family. Frequently seen in the company of Nick's brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife Danielle Jonas, Priyanka often joins them for family outings and special occasions. On the 7th birthday of Valentina, the daughter of Kevin and Danielle, Priyanka expressed her affection through a heartfelt message, showering the young one with lots of love.

Priyanka Chopra's wish for Valentina Jonas on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram Stories to extend a special birthday wish to her niece, Valentina Jonas. Accompanied by adorable pictures, Priyanka expressed her love for the little one saying, "It's your 7th birthday already, you're growing up so fast! Happy birthday Valentina, we love you! @daniellejonas @kevinjonas." Have a look:

A few days ago, Priyanka, along with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas, was spotted at Disney World. The couple embraced a day of family fun at the theme park, joined by Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and their children.

Priyanka Chopra and Valentina enjoy the Jonas Brothers concert together

Priyanka Chopra has been a consistent presence at Nick Jonas' concerts in recent months, standing as a pillar of support and cheering him on. During a recent music show, she added an adorable touch by bringing along her daughter, Malti Marie, whose endearing antics captivated everyone present. The concert became a family affair as Malti received a kiss from her father and a high five from her uncle, Joe Jonas. Adding to the joyous atmosphere, Priyanka was spotted holding her niece, Valentina, on her shoulders as they grooved and enjoyed the music together.

